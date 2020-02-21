UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Mardan Holds Open Court, Vows To Address Citizens' Grieves At Earliest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:07 PM

DC Mardan holds open court, vows to address citizens' grieves at earliest

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Friday held an open court (Kuli Kucheri) in Bakhshali area and issued directives for addressing citizens' grievances at the earliest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Friday held an open court (Kuli Kucheri) in Bakhshali area and issued directives for addressing citizens' grievances at the earliest.

People from civil society, trade union members and high officials of department concerned including Additional Assistant Commissioner Gul Nawaz Afridi, TMO Nisar Khan and others were in attendance.

People raised various issues pertaining to cleanliness, Rescue 1122 service delivery, unnecessary speed breakers, operation against stray dogs, missing facilities in schools, dilapidated conditions of civic amenities, water supply schemes, sports ground.

The deputy commissioner patiently listened to the problems of people and directed the concerned departments to take prompt action for resolving those issues.

He said that district administration would make utmost efforts to extend relief to masses.

Related Topics

Sports Water Civil Society Mardan Rescue 1122 Afridi From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways retrieves 293.56 acres precious ..

3 minutes ago

SCJ Abbottabad issues stay order against PSTs recr ..

4 minutes ago

30Kg hashish, 9Kg opium recovered, smuggler arrest ..

5 minutes ago

LNA Ready to Stop Military Operation If Mercenarie ..

5 minutes ago

Assange Risks Facing Human Rights Violations in US ..

5 minutes ago

How Diet, Exercise, and Weight Management Can Add ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.