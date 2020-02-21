DC Mardan holds open court, vows to address citizens' grieves at earliest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Friday held an open court (Kuli Kucheri) in Bakhshali area and issued directives for addressing citizens' grievances at the earliest.

People from civil society, trade union members and high officials of department concerned including Additional Assistant Commissioner Gul Nawaz Afridi, TMO Nisar Khan and others were in attendance.

People raised various issues pertaining to cleanliness, Rescue 1122 service delivery, unnecessary speed breakers, operation against stray dogs, missing facilities in schools, dilapidated conditions of civic amenities, water supply schemes, sports ground.

The deputy commissioner patiently listened to the problems of people and directed the concerned departments to take prompt action for resolving those issues.

He said that district administration would make utmost efforts to extend relief to masses.