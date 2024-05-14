DC Orders Speeding Up Anti-dengue Surveillance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Shaikh has directed departments concerned to speed up surveillance for the complete eradication of dengue mosquitoes in the district.
Presiding over a meeting here Tuesday, he said that the current weather is pleasant for growth of dengue larva, so even little negligence can cause its growth.
He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was directly monitoring anti-dengue measures because it was very important to control dengue larva breeding.
He directed speeding up surveillance activities in the field by utilizing all possible sources as well as cleansing of graveyards, nurseries, nullahs, tyre shops etc.
The DC said that all departments should regularly report their activities through phones.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Kashif Raza Awan, CEO Health Dr. Asfandyar and other officers were also present.
Recent Stories
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani promise to take necessary measures to ensure development of ‘Waseb’9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner seeks plan to activate filtration plants9 minutes ago
-
Ombdusman office addresses citizens' complaints at doorstep9 minutes ago
-
DC holds revenue department meeting9 minutes ago
-
IT Park to promote digitalization, improve governance, service delivery: Chairman19 minutes ago
-
PM directs routing proportion of country's imports through Gwadar Port19 minutes ago
-
Arms smuggler held in successful operation29 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq, Japan’s envoy; discuss parliamentary cooperation39 minutes ago
-
Govt to open three day Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi49 minutes ago
-
Ziaul Lanjar directs SSP Sukkur to recover kidnapped child forthwith49 minutes ago
-
Students and faculty explore SAU on observational tour49 minutes ago
-
BISE Nawabshah HSC examination to start from 28 May49 minutes ago