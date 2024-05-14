DC orders speeding up anti-dengue surveillance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Shaikh has directed departments concerned to speed up surveillance for the complete eradication of dengue mosquitoes in the district.

Presiding over a meeting here Tuesday, he said that the current weather is pleasant for growth of dengue larva, so even little negligence can cause its growth.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was directly monitoring anti-dengue measures because it was very important to control dengue larva breeding.

He directed speeding up surveillance activities in the field by utilizing all possible sources as well as cleansing of graveyards, nurseries, nullahs, tyre shops etc.

The DC said that all departments should regularly report their activities through phones.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Kashif Raza Awan, CEO Health Dr. Asfandyar and other officers were also present.