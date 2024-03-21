Open Menu

DC Plants Tree In Connection With World Forest Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) To mark World Forest Day, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa planted a tree at Zakheera.

On this occasion, DFO Khalid Javaid Bhutta, DFO Forest Extension Shahid Hamid, CEO education Muhammad Akram, Deputy Director Agriculture Jameel Ghori, officers, students from schools, women, and residents planted trees in their respective areas.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa expressed that on International Forest Day and during the tree planting campaign, 1.1 million trees will be planted in the forests of Bahawalpur district.

He mentioned that planting trees is essential for the promotion of forests and to combat climate change. He emphasized the need for everyone to plant trees in order to improve the environment and seasons.

He stated that planting trees will bring positive changes to the Earth and promote biodiversity in the ecosystem. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of proper care, protection, and irrigation after planting trees. DFO Forest Bahawalpur Khalid Javaid Bhutta revealed that during World Forest Day and the tree planting campaign, 1.1 million trees will be planted in the forests of Bahawalpur district. He mentioned that trees are being planted in Lal Suhanra National Park, Bahawalpur Reserve, and Shahiwala. He urged everyone to participate in this noble cause and play their part in making their region beautiful and environment-friendly.

