DC reviews measures taken against dengue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control on Thursday was held at the DC Office Committee Room under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken to combat dengue from April 30 to May 13.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabani, Assistant Commissioners, CEO Health Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, DHO Dr. Zeeshan Rauf, District Focal Person DHO Dr. Khalid Channar, Dr. Qudsia Anwar, DMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Rizwan, Entomologist Shahnaz Kausar, and officials from relevant departments were present.

The deputy commissioner emphasized the need to ensure the implementation of preventive measures against the disease.

He directed that cleanliness and sanitation efforts be improved, and water should not be allowed to stagnate.

He also instructed that awareness among people about dengue prevention be increased through Android user activities.

The deputy commissioner further directed that dengue larva surveillance be conducted regularly.

He emphasized that the indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue prevention should work actively in the field and ensure 100 percent coverage of hotspots throughout the district.

During the meeting, the District Focal Person and DHO Dr. Khalid Channar briefed that from January 1 to May 13, a total of 2414 suspected dengue cases were reported in the district, and 13 patients were found to be infected, who had traveled from other cities.

He further informed that during the surveillance period from April 30 to May 13, dengue larva was found at four locations.

Dr Khalid stated that effective measures were being taken to eliminate dengue larva.

He further informed that there were 1806 hotspots in the district, and 100 percent coverage had been ensured.

He added that 412 indoor and outdoor teams were actively working in the field for dengue prevention activities throughout the district.