DC Reviews Wheat Purchase Arrangements
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar visited wheat purchase centers and reviewed arrangements
and facilities for farmers here on Tuesday.
He checked process of registration of farmers requests for bardana at ‘Bardana App’.
He directed for ensuring shades and clean drinking water at the centers.
He said that panaflex should be displayed at wheat procurement centers for the guidance of
farmers in addition to cleanliness arrangements.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Noman Afzal Awan and District food Controller Entisar Zameer
were also present.
