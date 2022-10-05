UrduPoint.com

DC, SSP Visit Pickle Factory To Ascertain Cause Of Gas Leakage Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 03:50 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon accompanied by Senior Superintendent Police Ameer Saud Magsi on Wednesday visited the pickle preparing factory in Hashim Town near Nawabshah where four persons were killed in a gas leakage incident.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that the incident of loss of four precious human lives was regrettable. He said that the factory had been sealed immediately and an investigation was started to ascertain the facts in order to take measures for prevention of such incidents in future.

The deputy commissioner also instructed the assistant commissioner to seal the factory immediately till the investigations are finalized.

SSP Ameer Saud Magsi said that on information of death of four persons, the police instantly rushed to site, shifted the bodies to hospital and started investigation. He said that an operation in cooperation with district administration would be launched against illegal factories functioning in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

