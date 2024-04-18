Open Menu

DC Sukkur Visits SRSO Complex Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Raja MB Dharejo on visited to the main complex of Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) here on Thursday.

He was accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sukkur city and other officers.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro welcomed the delegation and briefed about organisation's ongoing projects particularly those funded by the Government of Pakistan, Sindh Provincial Government and other donors.

The Deputy Commissioner took the time to visit all parts of the complex, interact with team members, and receive updates about the various sectors.

The appreciation extended by the Deputy Commissioner for Sindh Rural Support Organisation's efforts in poverty eradication and community empowerment underscores the importance of such initiatives in driving socio-economic development in Sindh.

