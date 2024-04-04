DC Takes Action Against Extra Fare Charging From Passengers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM
HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hangu Thursday instructed the passenger vehicle owners not to charge more than the government fixed fare otherwise stern action would be taken against them.
In the light of the orders of the provincial government, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hangu Syed Haider Hussain, to ensure the implementation of the fares set by the government and the Regional Transport Authority in the last “Ashra” of the holy month of Ramadan, the relevant officials of the district administration have implemented public transport in Hangu.
The Deputy Commissioner also paid visits to various bus, coach stands and talked to the people regarding the fare charging by the passenger vehicles and directed the drivers and bus and coach stand owners to collect the officially fixed fare from the passengers and avoid violation.
He directed the administrative officers to also check the vehicles on the road and inquired about the fares from the passengers. In case of a complaint, contact the administration and should take immediate action by imposition of heavy fines as well.
APP/ijz
