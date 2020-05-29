DC takes notice of delay in registration, renewal of educational institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, taking notice of the delay in registration and renewal of educational institutions, directed the CO Education Authority to deal with all the cases within two days.

He has also issued orders to convene a meeting of the relevant forum for fulfillment of all rules and regulations.

On that occasion, CO Riaz Qadeer Bhatti said that 33 cases of registration of educational institutions and 14 cases of renewal have been prepared. He said that a clear guideline would be implemented in all such institutions to ensure provision of building, wash rooms, size of classrooms, laboratory, ground and other basic facilities.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed the private educational institutions to implement the orders of the government to reduce the fees in the lockdown. He said that the announcement of corona holidays by the government should be strictly implemented till July 15 and strict action should be taken if anyone tries to open private educational institutions.

He directed to complete the ongoing development projects of the education department on time. It was informed on the occasion that six projects of IT labs and two libraries in government schools and nine projects of Early Childhood program will be completed by June 30.