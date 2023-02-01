DC visits DHQ Teaching hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir on Wednesday visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital and inspected facilities being provided to the masses.

The DC checked the trauma centre, dressing room, CCU rooms, emergency wards, CT scan centre, laboratory and medicine stores.

He said that providing basic health facilities to every citizen was the top priority of government.

He said that no compromise could be made on healthcare facilities.

Later, Medical Superintendent DHQ hospital Dr Younis Siddiqui briefed himabout various matters of the hospital.