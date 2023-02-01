UrduPoint.com

DC Visits DHQ Teaching Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DC visits DHQ Teaching hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir on Wednesday visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Teaching Hospital and inspected facilities being provided to the masses.

The DC checked the trauma centre, dressing room, CCU rooms, emergency wards, CT scan centre, laboratory and medicine stores.

He said that providing basic health facilities to every citizen was the top priority of government.

He said that no compromise could be made on healthcare facilities.

Later, Medical Superintendent DHQ hospital Dr Younis Siddiqui briefed himabout various matters of the hospital.

Related Topics

Nasir Government Top

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Lithuanian Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Lithuanian Ambassador

11 minutes ago
 Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest ..

Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest bail

57 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairper ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairperson at Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on initiatives ..

1 hour ago
 Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.