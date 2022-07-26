UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Different Embankments Of River Indus

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2022 | 09:27 PM

DC visits different embankments of River Indus

In view of expected river floods, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited different protective embankments of River Indus to inspect safety arrangements made in this regard

DC paid detailed visit to different embankments including Mehrabpur, Mud Bund, Lakhat and others in tehsil Sakrand.

DC paid detailed visit to different embankments including Mehrabpur, Mud Bund, Lakhat and others in tehsil Sakrand.

He instructed officials of the Irrigation department to take steps for strengthening and monitoring of protective embankments.

He said "Floods are expected in rivers due to heavy rains in the country and it is necessary to take steps in advance for the safety and strengthening of embankments." He instructed to deploy additional watching staff at vulnerable embankments in case water level rises in river Indus while arrangements shall be made for any emergency situation.

Briefing the Deputy Commissioner at embankments, officials of irrigation department said "At present 1,50000 cusecs of water is passing through the district limits and inflow is expected to increase in coming week." They said "Arrangements are being finalized for stone pitching of protective embankments, posting of staff, set up of watching posts and other necessary arrangements.

They said "saline drain cleaning are also in progress in the wake of recent rains in order to maintain proper flow of drain water." Officials of irrigation, revenue and other departments were present on the occasion.

