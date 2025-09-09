DC visits flood-hit Kharal village

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saba Asghar Ali on Tuesday visited flood-affected Kharal village in Tehsil Sambrial to review ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities.

She was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima Bandial.

During the visit, cattle feed was distributed in the area while food supplies were also ensured for the affected families.

Speaking to the flood victims, the DC said that the government and the nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the people in this difficult time. She said restoration of communication links, provision of fodder, and supply of food items were among the administration’s top priorities to provide immediate relief to affected people.