DC visits land record office, inspects revenue matters

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited the office of Assistant Director Land Record Revenue Bahawalpur Saddar here on Monday.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Zahid Hussain.

Deputy Commissioner visited various sections of the office and inspected the revenue matters. He also talked to the visiting people and asked them about their problems. Deputy Commissioner directed to solve people's problems at the earliest.