DC Visits Localities To Inspect SWMC Working
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain conducted a surprise visit to different zones of Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) on Thursday morning to inspect its working.
He checked attendance of the area supervisor, sanitary workers and other staff and made a detailed review of sweeping of roads and streets and lifting of garbage points in the zones.
The DC directed the SWMC officials to complete the cleaning operation in the city early in the morning and sprinkle water on roads.
Earlier, the deputy commissioner reached Sabzi Mandi Aimanabad Road early in the morning and reviewed the stocks and auction process of potato, onion and tomato.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Zulqarnain visited different examination centres, established by the Gujranwala board of Intermediate and Secondary education, for class 9 examination and reviewed the administrative matters.
