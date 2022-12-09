UrduPoint.com

DC Visits NADRA Office

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 04:00 PM

DC visits NADRA office

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office and reviewed public service delivery.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner also met with applicants and inquired about the problems and difficulties they were facing in the NADRA office.

He also visited different sections of the NADRA office and discussed with staff various matters pertaining to public service delivery.

Besides reviewing facilities, he instructed the relevant staff to provide timely services to the public.

Later, he along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Dera, Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed and City Mayor Tehsil Dera Umar Amin Gandapur visited the Nakhlistan Park Dera and inspected the necessary maintenance work in the park.

Related Topics

National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Visit Umar Amin

Recent Stories

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

2 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

2 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

2 hours ago
 Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.