DC visits NADRA office

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office and reviewed public service delivery.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner also met with applicants and inquired about the problems and difficulties they were facing in the NADRA office.

He also visited different sections of the NADRA office and discussed with staff various matters pertaining to public service delivery.

Besides reviewing facilities, he instructed the relevant staff to provide timely services to the public.

Later, he along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Dera, Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed and City Mayor Tehsil Dera Umar Amin Gandapur visited the Nakhlistan Park Dera and inspected the necessary maintenance work in the park.