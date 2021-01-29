DC visits PIC, reviews facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik visited Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here on Friday and inquired about the medical facilities at the hospital.

Assistant Commissioner (Model Town) Zeeshan Ranjha and PIC Medical Superintendent were accompanied during his visit.

The Deputy Commissioner visited various departments of the hospital including emergency, OPD and inquired about the facilities provided to the patients in the hospital. He also inquired about the supply of free medicines.

He directed the hospital authorities to ensure the provision of best medical facilities and medicines to patients coming to the hospital.

Mudassar Riaz Malik directed the staff of hospital to be punctual and no medical officer or staff should be absent during the working hours. He said that PIC was providing state-of-the-art medial treatment to the cardiac patients.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the medical ward, pharmacy and other departments of the hospital and issued instructions to the Medical Superintendent to further improve the quality of facilities.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Lahore Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amir Shafiq visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Janki Devi Hospital to review the healthcare facilities being provided to the masses.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Abbas Kathia visited Lady Wallingdon Hospital and Govt Said Mitha Hospital, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters Rana Amjad visited Teaching Hospital Shahdara and Mian Munshi Hospital, AC City Faizan Ahmed visited Lady Aitchison Hospital and Govt Mozang Teaching Hospital, AC Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha visited Ittefaq Hospital Model Town and reviewed facilities.