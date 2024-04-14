DC visits Ravi zone, reviews proposed development sites

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The district administration has sprung into action as the Chief Minister Punjab launched the Lahore Rehabilitation Package, a project worth Rs 22 billion, to address the civic amenities and environmental issues.

Deputy Commissioner and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Administrator Rafia Haider on Sunday conducted a field visit to assess the proposed development sites in Ravi Zone, UC 04, and UC 13.

Metropolitan Officer (Infrastructure) and Zonal Officer briefed the administrator on the construction and restoration of roads, sewerage systems, street lighting, and patchwork.

DC Rafia Haider directed the MCL officers to identify sites in various locations based on population density. She emphasized focusing on the drainage system alongside road construction in the rehabilitation plan.

A advance sewerage system plan, connecting streets and alleys to disposal points, is to be developed in consultation with Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), she added. It is essential to link the drains and sewers with the sewage system, she stressed. She highlighted the importance of an integrated infrastructure.

She said the environmental protection projects, restoration and beautification of parks will also include in the rehabilitation plan, adding that the rehabilitation plan aims to encompass all areas of the city, with special attention to densely populated areas.

Rafia Haider said, on the special instructions of the CM, alternative routes will be provided during the development works to minimize inconvenience to the citizens, adding that the development work will be completed as soon as possible to reduce the discomfort to residents.