(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia Thursday visited the office of Assistant Director Land Record Revenue (ADLR) Saddar tehsi and directed the officers to resolve the public issues related to the revenue as soon as possible.

He went to different sections and asked the people about their problems.

DC expressed displeasure with the field officer for poor cleaning arrangements of the office.

He said that better cleanliness and sanitation arrangements should be ensured.

Deputy Commissioner visited the Sub-Registrar's Office, Bahawalpur city and reviewed various functions being carried out in different sections of the office. Later, Deputy Commissioner visited the Working Women's Hostel at Sanatzar.

He was briefed about various development projects of the Sanatzar. In-charge Women's Hostel and XEn Building were also present on the occasion.