DC warns negligent vaccinators of action

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali warned the negligent vaccinators of strict action if they did not give up their habit.

He was addressing a meeting held to review performance of vaccinators in connection with Expanded Program for Immunization Campaign. District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed briefed about details of implementation of the program.

The DC said the government was spending huge money on immunization campaign and if the vaccinators and other concerned officials did not submit their performance reports regarding achievement of targets, strict action would be taken against them.

He clarified that the campaign of immunization of children up to 15 months of age in the district against various infectious diseases should be carried out responsibly and steps should be taken to create awareness among the parents.

He reviewed the overall performance of the Health department in completing immunization course for children and said that although the department had heavy burden due to coronavirus yet it was also a huge responsibility to protect children from other diseases including polio.

DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad informed during meeting that children from birth to 15 months should be vaccinated, adding that immunizations could prevent from deadly diseases such as tuberculosis, polio, diphtheria, pneumonia, whooping cough, jaundice, meningitis, diarrhea, tetanus and measles.