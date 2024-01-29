DCM Schofer Visits Emperor Jehagnir’s Mausoleum In Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 08:48 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the U.S. Embassy, Islamabad Andrew Schofer on Monday visited the mausoleum of the Mughal emperor Nurruddin Mohammad Jahangir and hailed the artistic finesse of the 17th century architectural masterpiece.
Nurud Din Muhammad Salim, known as Jahangir, (1569-1627) was the fourth Mughal emperor who ruled India from 1605 to 1627. The tomb was decreed to be built at Dilkusha Garden - favourite sojourn of the Mughal emperor in Lahore - by his descendant emperor Shah Jahan. The mausoleum was completed in 1637.
DCM Andrew Schofer was accompanied by US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins and Public Affairs Officer Karl Rogers.
After a warm welcome by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) officials, Andrew Schofer was shown round the tomb while he also had a bird's eye view of the sprawling gardens and adjacent tomb of Asif Khan from one of the minaret of the tomb.
DCM Schofer showed keen interest in the Mughal architecture and briefed on the facade of the mausoleum and was briefed about the the red sandstone inlaid with marble motifs which were preserved in original.
Schofer expressed deep admiration for the architecture embellished with pietra dura.
Visiting tomb of the emperor Jehangir, the diplomat was shown round the arcades and the embellished marble on the tomb. He was informed that the intricate vegetal art work was only second to Taj Mahal Agra in India. He was also shown the 500 year metal gate which has been preserved in original.
From the roof-top, the DCM Schofer climbed one of the ornamental minarets projecting from each corner of the building and are decorated with geometric inlaid stone. The 100 meter long minarets are least affected by the ravages of time.
DCM Schofer, in his remarks, hailed the cultural heritage of Pakistan and hailed the authorities for taking good care of the monuments which help in tracing history. He said the Ambassador’s Fund for the Cultural Preservation has contributed to the preservation of several building in Punjab.
Later, DCM Schofer was also briefed about the adjacent Akbari Sarai - a large caravan inn - originally built for travellers as well as caretakers of Jahangir's tomb.
Later, the DCM Andrew Schofer was presented a memento by the WCLA.
