DCs Ordered To Ensure Sugar Price At Rs 89.75 Per Kg

Sat 25th September 2021 | 08:27 PM

The Punjab government on Saturday issued directions to all the deputy commissioners to ensure availability of sugar at Rs 89.75 per kg across the province

The directions were given at a meeting co-chaired by Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal and Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal here at Civil Secretariat.

The provincial Minister expressed displeasure over the sale of essential commodities at exorbitant prices in some cities and directed to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

He stated that there was a question mark on the performance of administration as it was failing to implement 'its own notified rates'. "The performance will be visible only when prices stabilize," he remarked.

The Minister said the sale of sugar, flour and other commodities at the exorbitant prices would not be tolerated and action would be taken against those responsible for negligence and carelessness.

He also directed the officers to comply with the instructions about sealing shops over profiteering.

Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal directed the deputy commissioners to carry out physical verification of the stock in the sugar mills. He also asked the administration and police to keep a close watch on the transportation of sugar to prevent its hoarding. He said the main reason for instability in the prices of agricultural commodities was the poor market system.

He ordered strict action against the officials of market committees involved in corruption and irregularities.

The Chief Secretary asserted that improvement in the supply chain system as well as administrative measures were needed for stability in prices. He also issued instructions to display the rate lists prominently at all the shops and take action in case of violation.

The administrative secretaries of relevant departments including industries, agriculture, and food,Chairman PITB, Commissioner Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting while all thedivisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

