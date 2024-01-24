De-siltation Work On 27 Canals’ Heading Forward Rapidly
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:35 PM
De-siltation work on 27 canals is heading forward rapidly in Multan Zone, said Chief Engineer Multan Zone Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) De-siltation work on 27 canals is heading forward rapidly in Multan Zone, said Chief Engineer Multan Zone Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief engineer informed that de-siltation work on four canals have been completed.
So far, silt nearly 3 million square feet have been removed from the canals during the ongoing campaign.
However, the work on another 27 canals, including canals of Multan division, Tarimu, and lower Western bar is in progress with rapid pace. He hoped that the de-siltation work would be completed within the stipulated time.
The officers are monitoring the work regularly, he added.
Recent Stories
Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan
Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas
Pedestrian die as truck run over him
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur
Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard priva ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA4 minutes ago
-
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa9 minutes ago
-
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP9 minutes ago
-
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights9 minutes ago
-
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog13 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas13 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian die as truck run over him13 minutes ago
-
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur13 minutes ago
-
Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard private hospitals17 minutes ago
-
Complete ban on display of weapons during election-2024: Sindh Interior Minister17 minutes ago