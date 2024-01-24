De-siltation work on 27 canals’ heading forward rapidly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) De-siltation work on 27 canals is heading forward rapidly in Multan Zone, said Chief Engineer Multan Zone Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief engineer informed that de-siltation work on four canals have been completed.

So far, silt nearly 3 million square feet have been removed from the canals during the ongoing campaign.

However, the work on another 27 canals, including canals of Multan division, Tarimu, and lower Western bar is in progress with rapid pace. He hoped that the de-siltation work would be completed within the stipulated time.

The officers are monitoring the work regularly, he added.