Death Anniversaries Of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari Being Observed Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 05, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy was a Bengali politician and statesman in the first half of the 20th century while Patras Bukhari was a renowned writer and broadcaster.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2022) The 59th death anniversary of great politician Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy and 64th death anniversary of renowned writer Patras Bukhari are being observed on Monday.

Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy was a Bengali politician and statesman in the first half of the 20th century.

He served as the premier of Bengal in British India and was the fifth Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy died in Lebanon on this day in 1963.

Meanwhile, renowned writer and broadcaster Patras Bukhari born in 1898 in Peshawar.

He died on this day in 1958 during his diplomatic service and was buried in Valhalla Cemetery, New York.

Patras Bukhari was also awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the country’s second highest civilian award.

