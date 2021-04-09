UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Anniversary Of Allama Iqbal To Be Observe On April 21st In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 08:19 PM

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal to be observe on April 21st in Sukkur

The 83rd death anniversary of poet-philosopher Dr .Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be observed in Sukkur on April 21 to acknowledge his struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The 83rd death anniversary of poet-philosopher Dr .Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be observed in Sukkur on April 21 to acknowledge his struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

In this connection Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur would organize a seminar to pay tribute to Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, who mobilized the Muslims of subcontinent through his poetry for an independent Islamic state.

Allama Iqbal was both a great poet, serious thinker and philosopher, who infused a revolutionary spirit in the Muslim youth of the subcontinent at the time through his poetry. The poet-philosopher died on April 21, 1938.

Related Topics

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Died Sukkur April Muslim

Recent Stories

Chief Minister condoles death of MPA's father

56 seconds ago

Punjab Govt announces Rs 5.5 bln special Ramzan pa ..

58 seconds ago

Volcano erupts on Caribbean island of Saint Vincen ..

1 minute ago

37 Brigadiers promoted to rank of Major General: I ..

1 minute ago

K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply du ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy launches Mangroves plantation campai ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.