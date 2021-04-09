Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal to be observe on April 21st in Sukkur

The 83rd death anniversary of poet-philosopher Dr .Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be observed in Sukkur on April 21 to acknowledge his struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The 83rd death anniversary of poet-philosopher Dr .Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be observed in Sukkur on April 21 to acknowledge his struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

In this connection Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur would organize a seminar to pay tribute to Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, who mobilized the Muslims of subcontinent through his poetry for an independent Islamic state.

Allama Iqbal was both a great poet, serious thinker and philosopher, who infused a revolutionary spirit in the Muslim youth of the subcontinent at the time through his poetry. The poet-philosopher died on April 21, 1938.