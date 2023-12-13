Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani Being Observed

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Death anniversary of Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The death anniversary of renowned mufassir, muhaddith, faqeeh and prominent leader of Pakistan Movement Allama Shabir Ahmad Usmani is being observed here Wednesday.

Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani was born in Bijnor in 1885. He was a graduate of Dar-ul-Uloom Deoban. He established Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam on October 26, 1946, which was a supporter of Muslim League and its demand to create Pakistan.

Quaid-e-Azam was highly appreciative of services of Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani in the process of Pakistan’s creation.

Allama Usmani also hoisted the first flag of Pakistan in Karachi on August 14, 1947.

According to the will of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he also led his funeral prayer.

Allama Shabbir Usmani took full part in the preparation of the Qarardad-e-Maqasid in March 1949 which was passed by the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan.

He died on this day in 1949 in Bahawalpur. His body was shifted to Karachi where he was buried in the premises of Islamia College Karachi.

