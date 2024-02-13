Death Anniversary Of Zia Mohyeddin Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The first death anniversary of renowned actor, broadcaster, and producer Zia Mohyeddin was observed on Tuesday.
Born on June 20, 1931 in Faisalabad, Zia Mohyeddin became famous for his talk show on Pakistan Television 'The Zia Mohyeddin Show' in 1969.
He was also known for originating the role of Dr.
Aziz in the stage play of 'A Passage to India'. He also appeared in film Lawrence of Arabia.
Zia Mohyeddin remained head of National academy of performing art since its inception.
He was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz Award, Sitara-i-Imtiaz Award and Lifetime Achievement Award for his excellent services in the field of performing arts.
Zia Mohyeddin passed away in Karachi on February 13, 2023 at the age of 91.
