Death penalty awarded in murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Sajeeda Akhtar on Wednesday awarded the death penalty

to an accused involved in a murder case registered at Dijkot police station.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Sultan Mahmood, had leased agricultural land in

Chak No 257-RB Bogan to cultivate a watermelon crop.

On May 12, 2023, a dispute over wage payments escalated, during which Mahmood with his accomplices—Bilal, Noor, Shumaila Bibi, and his mother

Nazran Bibi—allegedly shot dead Umar Farooq. Following the incident, police registered a murder case and submitted a challan to the court.

After reviewing the evidences, the court sentenced Sultan Mahmood to death and also ordered

him to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs. However, the court acquitted the

four co-accused by extending the benefit of the doubt.