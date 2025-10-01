Death Penalty Awarded In Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Sajeeda Akhtar on Wednesday awarded the death penalty
to an accused involved in a murder case registered at Dijkot police station.
According to the prosecution, the accused, Sultan Mahmood, had leased agricultural land in
Chak No 257-RB Bogan to cultivate a watermelon crop.
On May 12, 2023, a dispute over wage payments escalated, during which Mahmood with his accomplices—Bilal, Noor, Shumaila Bibi, and his mother
Nazran Bibi—allegedly shot dead Umar Farooq. Following the incident, police registered a murder case and submitted a challan to the court.
After reviewing the evidences, the court sentenced Sultan Mahmood to death and also ordered
him to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs. However, the court acquitted the
four co-accused by extending the benefit of the doubt.
Recent Stories
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..
M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..
Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..
Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU enters landmark partnerships to boost education and digital learning7 minutes ago
-
Death penalty awarded in murder case7 minutes ago
-
SCCI advocates for dry port to boost trade7 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 700 emergencies in Sep17 minutes ago
-
ICT admin arrests 35 professional beggars in crackdown17 minutes ago
-
Security forces distribute school supplies in Swat17 minutes ago
-
PRCS holds first aid training workshop for FWA17 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights AI’s role in education, women empowerment27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, France vow to boost interfaith harmony, minority welfare, heritage cooperation27 minutes ago
-
6 buildings, marquee, sealed on Expressway over dengue SOP violations27 minutes ago
-
Youth, married woman killed in Charsadda37 minutes ago
-
Poetry recitation competition held at SBBU37 minutes ago