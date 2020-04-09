Death toll rises to 63 after 4344 cases of Coronavirus nationwide

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab reports 2188 cases of Coronavirus, with Lahore city appearing with more and more cases for last 48 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2020) The death toll rose to 63 after tally of Coronavirus cases climbed to 4344 in different parts of the country here on Thursday.

Punjab was at the top among other provinces with 2188 cases of Coronavirus, followed by Sindh with 1036, KP with 560, Gilgit-Balitstan with 213, Balochistan with 212, Islamabad with 102 and AJK with 33 cases.

The Coronavirus cases were increasing fast in Punjab for last few days.

Talking to the reporters, Punjab Health Minister Dr.Yasmin Rashid also warned that the cases of Coronavirus could increase in Punjab in coming days. She advised the people to stay at home and ensure social distancing to control spread of Coronavirus.

She also appreciated the doctors for being front-line heroes in fight against Coronavirus.

Last week, the Federal government submitted a report before the Supreme Court about Coronavirus situation, saying that there could be 50,000 cases at end of the ongoing month of April.

The Supreme court was also told about the numbers of critical cases at the end of this month.

“There will at least 7,000 serious cases and around 2500 will the most critical cases while the rest of 41,000 will be normal,” the government told the top court in its report regarding the impact of global Coronavirus pandemic on Pakistan.

The government also informed the top court that separate SOPs were made for the passengers coming to Pakistan from other countries and for the people died here for their burial. Around 222 suspected patients of Coronavirus were identified and they were being treated at different health centers, it further said.

It stated that Special Coronavirus Counters were established at all airports and emergency was imposed at Taftan border and the area closed to Iran.

“A 300-bed Quarantine centre has been established in Islamabad and 154-bed isolation wards have also been set up there,” the government said.