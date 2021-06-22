UrduPoint.com
Debate On Budget Continues In Punjab Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Debate on budget continues in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The members of the Punjab Assembly from treasury benches on Monday paid tribute to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar led PTI government for presenting public friendly budget to provide relief to the people.

The Punjab Assembly current budget session was started 52 minutes behind its schedule time with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee in the chair. The debate on the budget for financial year 2021-22 remained continue.

During the session, the opposition members refuting the budget estimations and figures, said that no relief was given to farmers, labourers, government employees and all other sectors in budget for financial year 2021-22.

The opposition members also staged a protest demonstration against the rape and murder of a female child in Nankana Sahib, on which Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat assured that stern action would be taken against the accused involved in this incident and justice would be ensured at every cost.

PTI MPA Malik Ahmad, reacting to the opposition's comments on budget, said that the government had presented budget of Rs 2,655 billion for financial year 2021-22, in which all the sectors had been focused, adding that it was first time that 1,000-bedded hospital was being constructed in Rawalpindi.

He said that four new mother and child hospitals were being constructed, adding that sufficient funds had been allocated for education in coming financial year. About 8500 schools would be upgraded in financial year 2021-22.

Later, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee adjourned the session till 2:00pm on Tuesday (June 22).

