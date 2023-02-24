UrduPoint.com

Decision Taken To Cancel Purchase Of Computer Tablets For Qandeel Project

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Decision taken to cancel purchase of computer tablets for Qandeel project

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir on Friday presided over a meeting at the Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab (Board for Advertisement of Literature) in which decision was taken to cancel the purchase of computer tablets worth Rs. 16 million for the Qandeel project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir on Friday presided over a meeting at the Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab (Board for Advertisement of Literature) in which decision was taken to cancel the purchase of computer tablets worth Rs. 16 million for the Qandeel project.

Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, Additional Secretary Culture Nazia Jabeen and other officers participated in the meeting.

The minister was briefed about the various ongoing projects in the department. Amir Mir said that instead of wasting money on purchasing tablets, rare books of high literature should be digitized and provided to the public on the website.

The provincial minister ordered the digitization of Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab and Bazm-i-Iqbal and to develop these literary bodies on modern lines. He said that the complications hindering the approval of the law related to the Traqi-e-Adab should be removed.

The minister also directed to immediately release the approved funds for the construction of Bazm-e-Iqbal building and to form a committee for the annual literary award. He said that the board of Governors of Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab and Bazm-e-Iqbal would be formed soon.

Related Topics

Money Million

Recent Stories

Preparations for 'Karachi Games 2023' in full swin ..

Preparations for 'Karachi Games 2023' in full swing

2 minutes ago
 EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operati ..

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operations Vehicles at IDEX 2023

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade agreement

23 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs aga ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs against Gladiators

29 minutes ago
 Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to J ..

Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to Jan, Underscoring Tough Inflati ..

20 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Quest ..

Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Question for Another Day'

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.