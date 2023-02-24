Decision taken to cancel purchase of computer tablets for Qandeel project

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir on Friday presided over a meeting at the Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab (Board for Advertisement of Literature) in which decision was taken to cancel the purchase of computer tablets worth Rs. 16 million for the Qandeel project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir on Friday presided over a meeting at the Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab (Board for Advertisement of Literature) in which decision was taken to cancel the purchase of computer tablets worth Rs. 16 million for the Qandeel project.

Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, Additional Secretary Culture Nazia Jabeen and other officers participated in the meeting.

The minister was briefed about the various ongoing projects in the department. Amir Mir said that instead of wasting money on purchasing tablets, rare books of high literature should be digitized and provided to the public on the website.

The provincial minister ordered the digitization of Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab and Bazm-i-Iqbal and to develop these literary bodies on modern lines. He said that the complications hindering the approval of the law related to the Traqi-e-Adab should be removed.

The minister also directed to immediately release the approved funds for the construction of Bazm-e-Iqbal building and to form a committee for the annual literary award. He said that the board of Governors of Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab and Bazm-e-Iqbal would be formed soon.