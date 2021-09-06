UrduPoint.com

Defence Day Celebrated With Zeal In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:23 PM

Defence day celebrated with zeal in Balochistan

Commemorating Pakistan's historic win in 1965 war against arch- rival India, the Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan was celebrated with enthusiasm across the Balochistan on Monday

The day dawned with the recitation of the Holy Quran and special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan in all mosques throughout the province.

Officers of Pak Army, Frontier Corps, Police and Levis Force while offering fateha for the fallen heroes of the nation laid floral wreath at different Yadgar-e-Shuhada set up in various districts of the province.

A Martyrs Day's main ceremony also attended by civilian and military leadership was held at Serena Hotel Quetta.

Likewise, different ceremonies including rallies were held in various districts including Panjgur, Kila Abdullah, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Pishin, Kharan, Nushki, Taftan, Gwadar, Naseerabad, Jafarrabad, Dera Bugti, Chaman,and other district to celebrate the Defence Day with enthusiasm.

Participants in the ceremonies paying homage to the martyrs and Ghazis highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the Armed forces. In the programs held in connection with the Defence Day different stalls were set up to portray army's role in defending the motherland and nation building.

Students of various schools also performed tableaus prepared in connection with the Defence Day.

