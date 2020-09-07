Defence Day observed with renewed pledge to defend the country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The 55th Defence Day, September 6, was observed in the provincial metropolis on Sunday with patriotic zeal as sacrifices and valor of the armed forces against Indian aggression in the September 1965 war were commemorated in various ceremonies.

Defence Day was celebrated across the country to re-live the memory of the 1965 war when our armed forces with limited weaponry not only foiled attack of enemy but inflicted humiliating defeat on the so-called mighty India through unprecedented skill in war-fare and insurmountable courage. Pakistan's brave sons dashed to the ground the hegemonic dreams of the Indian generals to have breakfast at the Gymkhana Lahore after a launched a clandestine attack on Lahore's Burki border in the wee hours of September 6, 1965.

The day started with special prayers at the mosques for the success and prosperity of the country and good of the souls of the martyrs of the wars against the enemies of the state. Traditional change of guard ceremony was held at poet of the East Dr. Muhammad Allama Iqbal's mausoleum during which a sturdy contingent of the Rangers took charge of the duty at the four corners of the Iqbal's mausoleum.

In his Defence Day message Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, "We acknowledge and pay tribute to our brave soldiers who defended and fought for the sovereignty of Pakistan. And let's not forget to salute and offer gratitude to all the front-line heroes who fought the battle of saving lives against novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic." Governor Punjab also attended a flag-hoisting ceremony to mark Defence Day at a private university and paid glowing tributes to the defenders of the country. Speaking on the occasion, he said defence of the country was in safe hands and enemies of the state will be repulsed with more ferocity and venom following the spirit of the 1965 war when our armed forces foiled evil Indian designs.

In his message, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar said, "The nation salutes the brave sons who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country. The memories of the martyrs of the 1965 war are still alive in the hearts of the people and the whole nation pays tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis who rendered invaluable sacrifices in the defence of the country." Though the Pakistan Defence Day 2020 was not celebrated with traditional pomp and show owing to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country, yet different ceremonies were held in the provincial metropolis besides the Defence Pakistan rallies taken out by the religious parties including Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Pakistan Sunni Tehreek.

PAT rally started from Manawan and culminated at Jallo Morr in the city while the Sunni Tehreek rally started from Lahore Press Club and came to a close at Faisla Chowk, The Mall. A large number of workers participated in the rallies to show solidarity with the armed forces and paid tribute to the war heroes.

Public and private sector organizations held virtual seminars to celebrate the day. Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) held a special webinar in connection with the Defence of Pakistan in which the speakers highlighted the extraordinary tales of heroism of Pak Armed Forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust Justice (retd) Mian Mehboob Ahmed the valiant armed forces taught a good lesson to the arch enemy India during the 1965 war.

Tamgha-i- Imtiaz Col (retd) Muhammad Shahbaz, Brig (retd) Hamid Saeed Akhtar, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Senator Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qayyum Awan, Col (retd) Sardar Abdul Rauf Magsi, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Muhammad Farooq Umar, Col (retd) Muhammad Saleem Malik and NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf also addressed the webinar.

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) released a special national song composed to celebrated the Defence Day in a befitting manner. LAC Executive Director Saman Rai, paying tribute to the martyrs, said that Pakistani soldiers dedicate their lives just for the nation's sake. "We are a living nation and sacrifices for the sovereignty of the country will always be remembered," she remarked.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organized an event at the Liberty Roundabout in which the families of martyrs participated and shared their stories and views. A candle-light vigil was also held in memory of the September 1965 war at the Liberty Roundabout, Gulberg.

Spokesperosn Punjab government MPA Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema paid glowing tribute to the heroes of the 1965 war, adding that the nation could never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of the September war.

The roads in the city especially the Lahore Canal road were decorated with banners and streamers expressing solidarity with the armed forces and acknowledging the great feat of the brave soldiers who defended the sacred frontiers of their country with exemplary mettle.

Although educational institutions have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the schools arranged 'virtual events' to observe the day. The students were asked to take part in different activities at home and share the pictures with the school to be displayed on the social media accounts of the schools and colleges. The students were asked to make charts and display picture of the armed forces besides wearing uniforms of the soldiers to apprise the young students about the historic significance of the day and imbibe in their minds spirit of patriotism for the years to come.

Radio Pakistan Lahore broadcast special drama on national hookup "Sar Uthha Kay Chaly" at 09:10 p.m. while special transmission on Radio Pakistan News and Current Affairs channel which include talks, discussions, interviews of renowned personalities highlighting the significance of the day, whereas, national songs will be part of the transmission.

Special Radio reports based on activities across the country regarding Defence Day celebrations were made part of 'Radio Khabarnama' and impressions of the families of martyrs under the title 'Ham Nahi Bhulay' in programme 'Sukhi Ghar' were broadcast on the day.

Pakistan Television (ptv) Lahore Station held special transmission with special program to highlight significance of the day while the other private news channels ran similar programmes in connection with the defence day.

The private commercial organizations published special Defence Day messages lauding the role of the armed forces in the defence of the country in the national dailies.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister Defence Pervez Khattak, in their messages paid tribute to the great defenders of a great nation.

The four chiefs of the armed forces also paid homage to the defenders of Lahore, Sialkot and Sargodha in the September 1965 war.