First Model UC Building Established To Provide All Services Under One Roof
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 11:32 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) First model Union Council (UC) building has been established in Faisalabad to provide all services under one roof.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir visited the newly constructed Model UC Office at Riaz Shahid Chowk in Union Councils 19 and 20 and said that it is first-ever building of its kind in Punjab which was designed to deliver all necessary services under one roof.
He said that modern building has been developed by keeping in view the needs of public so that it could serve as a milestone in bringing government services closer to the citizens.
He said that state-of-the-art facility would usher in a new era of public service delivery at the union council level by ensuring citizens’ access to all government services at a single location.
He expressed satisfaction over the construction quality and pace. He said that this model union council would make service delivery easier and more efficient for resolving public issues right at their doorstep.
Deputy Director Local Government Zulfiqar Ali, Assistant Director Local Government Nadia Fatima and others were also present on the occasion.
