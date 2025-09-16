Open Menu

Kohat Police Review Security Arrangements For 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 11:28 PM

Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Kohat, Kamal Hussain, chaired a crucial meeting on Tuesday to discuss administrative and security matters related to the upcoming 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference, scheduled for September 17 at Company Bagh in Kohat city

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Kohat, Kamal Hussain, chaired a crucial meeting on Tuesday to discuss administrative and security matters related to the upcoming 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference, scheduled for September 17 at Company Bagh in Kohat city.

The meeting was attended by key officers, including ASP Bedar Bakht, DSP City Muhammad Hafeez Khan, Traffic Incharge Arab Jan, and SHO Khizr Farid. A delegation from the Global Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Kohat also participated, comprising Ameer Tanzeem Hazrat Maulana Muhammad Mujahideen, Bhai Muhammad Ali, Malik Asif, and Pir Syed Manfit Ali Shah.

During the meeting, the security plan, traffic arrangements, and administrative aspects for the conference were thoroughly reviewed. SSP Kamal Hussain emphasized that no negligence regarding security would be tolerated, and strict measures would be implemented to ensure a peaceful event.

The delegation from Global Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Kohat appreciated the district administration's efforts to ensure a successful and peaceful conference, assuring full cooperation in this regard.

The meeting concluded with Hazrat Maulana Muhammad Mujahideen offering prayers for the prosperity of the Muslim Ummah and the security of Pakistan.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Tunnel farming of vegetables stressed to boost pro ..

Tunnel farming of vegetables stressed to boost production amid changing climate, ..

33 seconds ago
 Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs. ..

Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs.9.8m: SP

34 seconds ago
 One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encount ..

One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encounter

35 seconds ago
 UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Champio ..

UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Championship in Romania to build on g ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran ink key deals to boost trade to $10 ..

Pakistan, Iran ink key deals to boost trade to $10 billion

36 seconds ago
 Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA

Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA

12 minutes ago
Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th ..

Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuw ..

38 seconds ago
 Global acclaim for professional organisation of Yo ..

Global acclaim for professional organisation of Youth Muay Thai World Championsh ..

1 hour ago
 Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to asse ..

Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness

20 minutes ago
 Three-day International Seerat Festival begins

Three-day International Seerat Festival begins

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary coop ..

Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan down Bhutan in SAFF C'ship

Pakistan down Bhutan in SAFF C'ship

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan