Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 11:28 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Kohat, Kamal Hussain, chaired a crucial meeting on Tuesday to discuss administrative and security matters related to the upcoming 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference, scheduled for September 17 at Company Bagh in Kohat city
The meeting was attended by key officers, including ASP Bedar Bakht, DSP City Muhammad Hafeez Khan, Traffic Incharge Arab Jan, and SHO Khizr Farid. A delegation from the Global Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Kohat also participated, comprising Ameer Tanzeem Hazrat Maulana Muhammad Mujahideen, Bhai Muhammad Ali, Malik Asif, and Pir Syed Manfit Ali Shah.
The meeting was attended by key officers, including ASP Bedar Bakht, DSP City Muhammad Hafeez Khan, Traffic Incharge Arab Jan, and SHO Khizr Farid. A delegation from the Global Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Kohat also participated, comprising Ameer Tanzeem Hazrat Maulana Muhammad Mujahideen, Bhai Muhammad Ali, Malik Asif, and Pir Syed Manfit Ali Shah.
During the meeting, the security plan, traffic arrangements, and administrative aspects for the conference were thoroughly reviewed. SSP Kamal Hussain emphasized that no negligence regarding security would be tolerated, and strict measures would be implemented to ensure a peaceful event.
The delegation from Global Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Kohat appreciated the district administration's efforts to ensure a successful and peaceful conference, assuring full cooperation in this regard.
The meeting concluded with Hazrat Maulana Muhammad Mujahideen offering prayers for the prosperity of the Muslim Ummah and the security of Pakistan.
