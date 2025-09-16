DPM/FM Dar, German FM Wadephul Reaffirm To Further Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 11:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Tuesday appreciated the positive momentum in Pakistan–Germany relations and reaffirmed their commitment to deeper cooperation.
The DPM/FM received a telephone call from the German foreign minister, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
“They held an in-depth exchange of views on regional and global issues, agreeing to maintain close dialogue to promote mutual understanding and strengthen cooperation in shared areas of interest,” it was further added.
They also looked forward to meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA next week.
