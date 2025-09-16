NHA Bridges On Indus River Strong Enough To Sustain Flood
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 11:32 PM
The National Highway Authority (NHA) has apprised that the authority's 4 bridges on the Indus river are strong enough to sustain the ongoing high flood in the river
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The National Highway Authority (NHA) has apprised that the authority's 4 bridges on the Indus river are strong enough to sustain the ongoing high flood in the river.
Member South Zone National Highway Authority Ramesh Raja informed on Tuesday that the bridges on the river were designed to sustain up to 1.4 million cusecs of flood while the ongoing deluge level had not even reached 700,000 cusecs mark.
According to him, he led inspection of all the 4 bridges right from the command area of Guddu barrage to Kotri barrage.
He said during the inspection they found that the structures were robust enough to sustain the torrent.
Raja added that the NHA had established monitoring camps at the bridges where their officials were working in close cooperation with their counterparts in the Sindh Irrigation Department.
The 4 bridges include 1.58 kilometers long Sukkur bridge; 1.22 km Khairpur-Larkana bridge; 1.32 km Qazi Ahmed-Amri bridge; and 1.58 km Hyderabad bypass road bridge.
Recent Stories
Tunnel farming of vegetables stressed to boost production amid changing climate, ..
Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs.9.8m: SP
One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encounter
UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Championship in Romania to build on g ..
Pakistan, Iran ink key deals to boost trade to $10 billion
Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA
Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuw ..
HWSC to send employees list to Sindh Labour Dept
NHA bridges on Indus river strong enough to sustain flood
First model UC building established to provide all services under one roof
DPM/FM Dar, German FM Wadephul reaffirm to further strengthen bilateral cooperat ..
Global acclaim for professional organisation of Youth Muay Thai World Championsh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs.9.8m: SP7 minutes ago
-
One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encounter7 minutes ago
-
Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA19 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference7 minutes ago
-
HWSC to send employees list to Sindh Labour Dept3 minutes ago
-
NHA bridges on Indus river strong enough to sustain flood3 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, German FM Wadephul reaffirm to further strengthen bilateral cooperation3 minutes ago
-
Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness27 minutes ago
-
Three-day International Seerat Festival begins14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation14 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to eradicating polio: Mustafa Kamal14 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah lauds role of institutions, Punjab CM in flood relief14 minutes ago