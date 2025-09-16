NHA bridges on Indus river strong enough to sustain flood

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has apprised that the authority's 4 bridges on the Indus river are strong enough to sustain the ongoing high flood in the river

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The National Highway Authority (NHA) has apprised that the authority's 4 bridges on the Indus river are strong enough to sustain the ongoing high flood in the river.

Member South Zone National Highway Authority Ramesh Raja informed on Tuesday that the bridges on the river were designed to sustain up to 1.4 million cusecs of flood while the ongoing deluge level had not even reached 700,000 cusecs mark.

According to him, he led inspection of all the 4 bridges right from the command area of Guddu barrage to Kotri barrage.

He said during the inspection they found that the structures were robust enough to sustain the torrent.

Raja added that the NHA had established monitoring camps at the bridges where their officials were working in close cooperation with their counterparts in the Sindh Irrigation Department.

The 4 bridges include 1.58 kilometers long Sukkur bridge; 1.22 km Khairpur-Larkana bridge; 1.32 km Qazi Ahmed-Amri bridge; and 1.58 km Hyderabad bypass road bridge.