Open Menu

NHA Bridges On Indus River Strong Enough To Sustain Flood

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 11:32 PM

NHA bridges on Indus river strong enough to sustain flood

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has apprised that the authority's 4 bridges on the Indus river are strong enough to sustain the ongoing high flood in the river

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The National Highway Authority (NHA) has apprised that the authority's 4 bridges on the Indus river are strong enough to sustain the ongoing high flood in the river.

Member South Zone National Highway Authority Ramesh Raja informed on Tuesday that the bridges on the river were designed to sustain up to 1.4 million cusecs of flood while the ongoing deluge level had not even reached 700,000 cusecs mark.

According to him, he led inspection of all the 4 bridges right from the command area of Guddu barrage to Kotri barrage.

He said during the inspection they found that the structures were robust enough to sustain the torrent.

Raja added that the NHA had established monitoring camps at the bridges where their officials were working in close cooperation with their counterparts in the Sindh Irrigation Department.

The 4 bridges include 1.58 kilometers long Sukkur bridge; 1.22 km Khairpur-Larkana bridge; 1.32 km Qazi Ahmed-Amri bridge; and 1.58 km Hyderabad bypass road bridge.

Recent Stories

Tunnel farming of vegetables stressed to boost pro ..

Tunnel farming of vegetables stressed to boost production amid changing climate, ..

7 minutes ago
 Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs. ..

Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs.9.8m: SP

7 minutes ago
 One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encount ..

One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encounter

7 minutes ago
 UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Champio ..

UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Championship in Romania to build on g ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran ink key deals to boost trade to $10 ..

Pakistan, Iran ink key deals to boost trade to $10 billion

7 minutes ago
 Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA

Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA

19 minutes ago
Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th ..

Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuw ..

7 minutes ago
 HWSC to send employees list to Sindh Labour Dept

HWSC to send employees list to Sindh Labour Dept

3 minutes ago
 NHA bridges on Indus river strong enough to sustai ..

NHA bridges on Indus river strong enough to sustain flood

3 minutes ago
 First model UC building established to provide all ..

First model UC building established to provide all services under one roof

3 minutes ago
 DPM/FM Dar, German FM Wadephul reaffirm to further ..

DPM/FM Dar, German FM Wadephul reaffirm to further strengthen bilateral cooperat ..

3 minutes ago
 Global acclaim for professional organisation of Yo ..

Global acclaim for professional organisation of Youth Muay Thai World Championsh ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan