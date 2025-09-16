HWSC to send employees list to Sindh Labour Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) will send a list of its employees to the Sindh Labour Department for registration of the CBA employees union.

In this regard the HWSC's Chief Executive Officer Tufail Ahmed Abro on Tuesday made the Human Resource Manager Naeem Shoro focal person for the task.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Abro with the representatives of the corporation's workforce including Insaf Lasahri, Aslam Abbassi and Abdul Qayum Bhatti, among others.The CEO assured the employees that the Sindh government's financial assistance was being sought to support the ailing financial health of the HWSC.