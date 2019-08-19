UrduPoint.com
Deforestation Resulting In Climatic Changes

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 08:13 PM

Deforestation resulting in climatic changes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Asif has said that climate variations are occurring due to deforestation in the country, and the university would play its role in making 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign a success.

Speaking after planting a sapling on campus, he said that the MNSUA would achieve its target of growing trees, adding that his team had been working to make Multan a green city for the last 3 years.

As many as 1,300 saplings including mulberry, jambul (Jamun) and Kikeye (Kikar) have been planted at different blocks and Jalalpur farm, the VC said.

