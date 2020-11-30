UrduPoint.com
Delayed Projects Of Last Tenure To Be Given Priority: Commissioner

Mon 30th November 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has said that more development schemes would be initiated under Annual Development Program and delayed projects of last tenure would be given priority.

Shallwani said this while addressing a meeting of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC's Works department to review the works for renovation of roads and flyovers and replacement of expansion joints, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

The Commissioner Karachi said that the KMC was utilizing all resources to carry out uplift works in the city.

He said that the busy roads in the city are being renovated on priority basis and the renovation works of Teen Hatti bridge are on the verge of completion.

He said that keeping in view importance of the Teen Hatti bridge, Victorian sort of street lights are being installed while tiles are also fixed.

The area would be made even more beautiful as plants would be planted at green belts. Iron grill is already been installed at both sides of the bridge, he said, adding, "The purpose of replacing expansion joints and construction of roads is to ensure smooth flow of traffic,".

Shallwani said that after renovation works, Teen Hatti bridge would become a model bridge and more bridges would be uplifted on the same pattern, if the people liked it.

