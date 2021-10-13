UrduPoint.com

Delegation Led By MPA Calls On DC Harnai

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:11 PM

Delegation led by MPA calls on DC Harnai

A delegation led by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Achakzai Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harnai Suhail Anwar Hashmi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation led by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Achakzai Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harnai Suhail Anwar Hashmi .

Addressing the delegation, the deputy commissioner said that the district administration was now focusing on the relief and rehabilitation of the urban and rural population after successfully tackling the rescue challenges posed by the October 7 earthquake in Harnai.

He said for this, the district administration was working with the provincial and Federal government agencies including Pakistan Army, FC and others on an emergency basis to help the affected people in the area.

He said that various teams had been formed for the relief of the citizens and they were distributing necessities to earthquake victims after going door-to-door to assess the damage.

The deputy commissioner said that so far tents, blankets, small folding blankets and other items had been distributed among hundreds of families.

He further said that the district administration was ready to provide all possible help to the quake victims.

"All measures are being taken for their rehabilitation and timely treatment of the injured,so that they can support the citizens in this hour of trial," he added.

The DC said that as soon as the relief goods arrived which would be distributed among the quake victims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Earthquake Army Provincial Assembly Asghar Khan Harnai October All Government

Recent Stories

&#039;We look forward to working closely with Afri ..

&#039;We look forward to working closely with African nations&#039;, says Hamdan ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE’s non-oil foreign trade up 27% to AED900 bil ..

UAE’s non-oil foreign trade up 27% to AED900 billion in H1-2021

47 minutes ago
 Stiffness of arteries could indicate severe COVID- ..

Stiffness of arteries could indicate severe COVID-19 risk: Study

6 minutes ago
 Iran armed forces chief acknowledges Pakistan arme ..

Iran armed forces chief acknowledges Pakistan armed forces sacrifices in war on ..

6 minutes ago
 US to Remain Opposed to Support for Assad in Syria ..

US to Remain Opposed to Support for Assad in Syria - Blinken

6 minutes ago
 Psychological counseling effective to bring people ..

Psychological counseling effective to bring people of affected areas back to nor ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.