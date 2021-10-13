Delegation led by MPA calls on DC Harnai

A delegation led by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Achakzai Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harnai Suhail Anwar Hashmi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation led by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asghar Khan Achakzai Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harnai Suhail Anwar Hashmi .

Addressing the delegation, the deputy commissioner said that the district administration was now focusing on the relief and rehabilitation of the urban and rural population after successfully tackling the rescue challenges posed by the October 7 earthquake in Harnai.

He said for this, the district administration was working with the provincial and Federal government agencies including Pakistan Army, FC and others on an emergency basis to help the affected people in the area.

He said that various teams had been formed for the relief of the citizens and they were distributing necessities to earthquake victims after going door-to-door to assess the damage.

The deputy commissioner said that so far tents, blankets, small folding blankets and other items had been distributed among hundreds of families.

He further said that the district administration was ready to provide all possible help to the quake victims.

"All measures are being taken for their rehabilitation and timely treatment of the injured,so that they can support the citizens in this hour of trial," he added.

The DC said that as soon as the relief goods arrived which would be distributed among the quake victims.