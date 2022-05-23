UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of NAEAC Visits Sargodha University

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 07:11 PM

A delegation of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Islamabad on Monday visited the Sargodha University and met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A delegation of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Islamabad on Monday visited the Sargodha University and met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar.

The delegation was led by Chairperson NAEAC Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana.

The visit was made to approve the programmes of different departments of the Agricultural College.

On this occasion, the NAEAC approved educational programmes for the College of Agriculture for Forestry and Agronomy and the administrator of both the departments Dr Sajjad Haider and Dr Athar Nadeem, Professor of Agronomy, were given accreditation certificates.

Earlier, Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Principal Agricultural College Prof Dr Athar Nadeem received the delegation.

During the meeting, VC Sargodha University Dr Saleem Mazhar while briefing about the ongoing educational, research, administrative and construction activities in the university, especially in the Agricultural College, said that not only Sargodha University but also its Agricultural College in a short time had rendered remarkable services in the field of education and research.

He said that the Agricultural College was assisting farmers in promoting modern farming in its vicinity while experts of the college were conducting research to increase yield of regional crops and protect crops from diseases.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana briefed the Vice Chancellor about the NAEAC and said that accreditation was given only to those colleges which were equipped with all facilities of education and research.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Registrar Waqar Ahmed, Director Quality EnhancementCell Dr Saira Afzal, Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Farooq Anwar, Deputy Director Ork Dr Anjum Murtaza and chairmen of various departments of Agricultural College.

