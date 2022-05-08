UrduPoint.com

Delimitation In IIoJK, A Deep-rooted Conspiracy To Turn Muslim Majority Into A Minority In Occupied State:AJK Minister:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Delimitation in IIoJK, a deep-rooted conspiracy to turn Muslim majority into a minority in occupied State:AJK minister:

AJK Minister Abdul Majid Khan has said that delimitation of constituencies in Indian illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir was a deep-rooted conspiracy to turn Muslim majority into a minority

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) : AJK Minister Abdul Majid Khan has said that delimitation of Constituencies in Indian illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir was a deep-rooted conspiracy to turn Muslim majority into a minority.

Terming the delimitation commission's report as a brazen violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir, Khan said, "Government of state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir strongly condemn and reject the report in which demographic realities have been grossly ignored and overlooked".

Talking to Journalists in the State metropolis on Saturday Khan demanded the Federal government to bring a resolution in the National Assembly against the move and launch a strong protest against India all over the world. The foreign office, he said, must raise the issue with friendly countries and diplomatic missions abroad should redouble their efforts to expose India's evil designs in the IoK.

"India is hell bent on changing the region's demography", the minister said, adding that Modi government wants to influence the future referendum by adding six Assembly seats to Hindu dominated province (Jammu), which has less population than the Kashmir valley.

Pertinently, the J&K delimitation Commission had proposed six (6) seats to Jammu and just one (1) seat to Kashmir valley that is larger in size in terms of population.

Expressing grave concern over the issue he said that the Indian government had started implementing the August 5, 2019 agenda by setting up new constituencies.

"The Jammu and Kashmir is a UN recognised disputed territory whose future is yet to be decided in line with the UN resolutions", he said any attempt to alter the region's demography amounts to a serious violation of the international law.

Highlighting the dangerous dimensions of the lingering conflict, Khan said, "The civilized world, including the United Nations, the European Union, the UK and the United States, must play their due role granting the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir their basic rights.

He urged the media to play its part to raise the issue at international level. He also lambasted the Indian government's fascist mindset and anti-Muslim policies.

Related Topics

Assembly India Resolution National Assembly Protest World Foreign Office United Nations Minority European Union Jammu United Kingdom United States Azad Jammu And Kashmir May August 2019 Muslim Media All Government

Recent Stories

Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successfu ..

Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successful completion of CPEC: Ahsan Iq ..

42 seconds ago
 One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

43 seconds ago
 FIA withdrawing appeal against section 20 of PECA ..

FIA withdrawing appeal against section 20 of PECA 2016 immediately: Spokesperson ..

46 seconds ago
 Lula Announces Candidacy for President of Brazil

Lula Announces Candidacy for President of Brazil

51 seconds ago
 JUI-F decides to launch mass contact campaign for ..

JUI-F decides to launch mass contact campaign for sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi

23 minutes ago
 22 criminals held, contraband seized

22 criminals held, contraband seized

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.