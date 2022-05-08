Delimitation in IIoJK, a deep-rooted conspiracy to turn Muslim majority into a minority in occupied State:AJK minister:

(@FahadShabbir)

AJK Minister Abdul Majid Khan has said that delimitation of constituencies in Indian illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir was a deep-rooted conspiracy to turn Muslim majority into a minority

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) : AJK Minister Abdul Majid Khan has said that delimitation of Constituencies in Indian illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir was a deep-rooted conspiracy to turn Muslim majority into a minority.

Terming the delimitation commission's report as a brazen violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir, Khan said, "Government of state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir strongly condemn and reject the report in which demographic realities have been grossly ignored and overlooked".

Talking to Journalists in the State metropolis on Saturday Khan demanded the Federal government to bring a resolution in the National Assembly against the move and launch a strong protest against India all over the world. The foreign office, he said, must raise the issue with friendly countries and diplomatic missions abroad should redouble their efforts to expose India's evil designs in the IoK.

"India is hell bent on changing the region's demography", the minister said, adding that Modi government wants to influence the future referendum by adding six Assembly seats to Hindu dominated province (Jammu), which has less population than the Kashmir valley.

Pertinently, the J&K delimitation Commission had proposed six (6) seats to Jammu and just one (1) seat to Kashmir valley that is larger in size in terms of population.

Expressing grave concern over the issue he said that the Indian government had started implementing the August 5, 2019 agenda by setting up new constituencies.

"The Jammu and Kashmir is a UN recognised disputed territory whose future is yet to be decided in line with the UN resolutions", he said any attempt to alter the region's demography amounts to a serious violation of the international law.

Highlighting the dangerous dimensions of the lingering conflict, Khan said, "The civilized world, including the United Nations, the European Union, the UK and the United States, must play their due role granting the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir their basic rights.

He urged the media to play its part to raise the issue at international level. He also lambasted the Indian government's fascist mindset and anti-Muslim policies.