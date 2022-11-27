UrduPoint.com

Demand Of Second-hand Items Increases As Winter Arrives

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Demand of second-hand items increases as winter arrives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Stalls of second-hand day-to-day items including woolen goods, blankets and shoes are loaded at Sunday markets where consumers are attracted and trying to buy the best products at reasonable rates.

Talking to APP a shopkeeper of Sunday Bazar at Peshawar Mor said that due to high inflation people prefer second-hand garments and other hold stuff. "The consumers believe that second-hand stuff is imported and has a fine quality", he added.

A visitor of Bazar said that clothes, jackets, shawls, shoes, purses, crockery and kitchenware appliances could be purchased in the market on relatively cheaper prices.

Another visitor Aslam said that jackets and sweaters were in the most demand and their quality was better than the brand-new items with a long shelf life.

A visitor Ayesha said that the dresses of growing-age children did not fit in the next season and that was the reason parents prefer secondhand clothes for them.

Another customer Fahad said that he came to buy large-sized shoes which were not easily available in the market. "I bought shoes six months before and found them of good quality", Fahad added.

