Democracy In Pakistan Is More Stable Than Past: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori in his special message on International Democracy Day has said that democracy is the guarantee of public welfare.

Parliament is the supreme institution, its respect is mandatory for every citizen.

He said that Today, democracy in Pakistan is more stable and active than in the past. According to modern requirements, the system can be made more effective, and shortcomings can be removed with artificial intelligence. The role of all stakeholders in the stability of democracy is commendable.

