KP Assembly Session Postponed Till Sept 22
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session, that was earlier scheduled for September 15, has now been postponed to September 22.
According to an official notification on Monday, the assembly session will be held on Monday, September 22, at 2:00 PM.
Earlier, the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly had adjourned the session until Monday, September 15, at 2:00 PM. However, the session has now been further delayed by one week and will take place on September 22.
APP/vak
