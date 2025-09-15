Open Menu

Leopard Captured In Lower Galiyat After Attacking Livestock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Wildlife Abbottabad Department successfully captured a leopard in Lower Galiyat that had been preying on farmers’ goats, preventing what could have become a serious threat to local communities.

According to details, the leopard was trapped in village Dhaki Khetrar Bara Hoter of Galiyat, district Abbottabad, following timely complaints and reports from local residents. The predator had recently killed several goats in Bara Hoter and nearby areas, creating panic among villagers. The swift action by the Wildlife Department ensured the safety of both livestock and residents.

Conservator Wildlife Hazara Division, Iftikhar uz Zaman, confirmed the development and praised the cooperation of local communities. “This was indeed a serious issue. The residents of Bara Hoter repeatedly complained about livestock depredation.

We monitored the leopard’s movements, but it would return again and again. We made efforts to trap it, and fortunately, it was successfully captured yesterday. The animal has now been translocated to our facility, where it will be examined to determine why it was targeting livestock and approaching populated areas,” he said.

The locals expressed their gratitude to Malik Dilawar and members of the Darra Action Committee, whose timely efforts and coordination with the Wildlife Department helped address the crisis. The committee also paid tribute to all individuals who assisted in the operation, acknowledging their role in protecting the community.

Officials added that such interventions are vital in reducing human-wildlife conflict while ensuring the protection of endangered species in the Hazara Division.

