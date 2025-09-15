Six Truckloads Of Ration Bags Dispatched To Alipur
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) As part of ongoing flood relief efforts, six truckloads of ration bags had been dispatched
to Alipur, Muzaffargarh, under the supervision of the divisional administration.
According to a statement issued by the Commissioner’s office on Monday, the supplies include
essential food items such as flour, rice, pulses, ghee, sugar, and other daily necessities.
The aid had been provided by the district administrations of Sargodha, Bhakkar, and Khushab.
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan stated that the initiative is part of the Punjab government's broader
relief campaign aimed at ensuring that no affected family faces shortages. He added that
the administration remains committed to assisting flood-hit communities until their full rehabilitation.
