Six truckloads of ration bags dispatched to Alipur

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) As part of ongoing flood relief efforts, six truckloads of ration bags had been dispatched

to Alipur, Muzaffargarh, under the supervision of the divisional administration.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner’s office on Monday, the supplies include

essential food items such as flour, rice, pulses, ghee, sugar, and other daily necessities.

The aid had been provided by the district administrations of Sargodha, Bhakkar, and Khushab.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan stated that the initiative is part of the Punjab government's broader

relief campaign aimed at ensuring that no affected family faces shortages. He added that

the administration remains committed to assisting flood-hit communities until their full rehabilitation.