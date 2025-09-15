Commissioner pledges support for badminton promotion

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Monday met with the Badminton Chairman Sajjad Momand and General Secretary Mian Sadaqat to discuss the promotion of sports in the region and ways to encourage youth participation, the other day.

During the meeting, Shah stressed the need to engage young in positive activities, describing it as “the need of the hour.

”

He praised the efforts of the Badminton Association and assured the officials of his full cooperation in their projects and upcoming programmes.

Momand and Sadaqat briefed the Commissioner on current initiatives and future plans for badminton development.

The meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere, was described as a constructive step toward strengthening sports and institutional collaboration in the southern districts.