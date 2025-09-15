KP Minister Inaugurates SDC, School Building In Tehsil Gumbat
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam Advocate on Monday inaugurated a series of development projects in Kohat district, underscoring the provincial government’s focus on transparency, education and infrastructure.
Alam formally opened a Service Delivery Center (SDC) in Gumbat tehsil, accompanied by Kohat Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud, Gumbat Chairman Sajid Iqbal and other officials.
He reviewed the facility’s arrangements and instructed staff to provide citizens with “transparent, fast and quality services.”
The minister said, digitization of land records would bring “immediate relief” to the public, help eliminate corruption and allow effective action against land-grabbing groups.
“This project is a milestone in strengthening public trust in government institutions through modern technology,” he added.
Later, the Minister and Gumbat Mayor Sajid Iqbal inaugurated a new building for the Government Boys Primary school in Tilkan village.
Local residents, community elders and parents attended the ceremony in large numbers, expressing satisfaction with the initiative.
Officials said the new facility would improve access to education and open new opportunities for children in the area.
Meanwhile, work continued on the asphalting of Togh Sarkai Road, funded through the development allocations of the Law Minister Aftab Alam and Member of National Assembly Shehryar Afridi.
The project is being supervised by the local chairman Shoukat and his team to ensure durability and quality standards.
Authorities said the road upgrade would reduce travel hardships, enhance connectivity and support economic activity in the region.
The minister reiterated that the provincial government is committed to delivering better services across sectors.
“We are taking all possible steps to ensure citizens have access to modern, reliable and corruption-free facilities,” he concluded.
