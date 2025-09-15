Nearly 4.3 million evacuated to safety as floods devastate Punjab, Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Nearly 4.3 million people have been evacuated and relocated to safer areas, including 2.7 million from Punjab and 1.6 million from Sindh, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Monday.

In a statement. NDMA urged residents in vulnerable zones to cooperate with evacuation teams and follow official instructions when returning from temporary shelters.

Citizens are advised to avoid all non-essential travel in flood-hit areas as rescue and relief operations continue.

The authority emphasised the importance of preparedness, recommending that residents keep emergency kits stocked with water, food, and essential medicines, secure important documents, and use the NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time updates and guidance.

Under the prime minister’s directive, NDMA is coordinating all rescue and relief efforts. The National Emergencies Operation Center is fully functional around the clock and maintains continuous communication with both civil and military institutions.

According to NDMA’s latest report, the floodwave at Guddu Barrage is expected to reach Sukkur Barrage within the next two to three days and Kotri Barrage between September 24 and 26.

Inflow at Kotri is anticipated to range between 400,000 and 445,000 cusecs.

Water levels in the River Chenab at Trimmu and upstream areas including Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad are gradually receding, with flows returning to normal. However, Panjnad remains in high flood with a discharge of 308,000 cusecs.

Severe flood conditions persist in South Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Alipur, Sitpur, Liaqatpur, Uch Sharif, and Ahmadpur Sharqia.

Meanwhile, floodwaters are steadily receding in Kasur, Okara, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar.

The River Ravi remains normal except at Ganda Singh, where a flow of 108,000 cusecs is being recorded. The overall situation in the River Sutlej is stable, with flows of 89,000 cusecs at Sulemanki and 83,000 cusecs at Head islam.

NDMA reports that water flow in the Indus River is stable at Tarbela and Taunsa, while flood conditions continue at Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages.

Guddu Barrage is experiencing a high flood with a discharge of 635,000 cusecs.

Sukkur Barrage is under medium flood conditions with 538,000 cusecs, and Kotri Barrage is facing a low flood with 278,000 cusecs.