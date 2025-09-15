Nearly 4.3 Million Evacuated To Safety As Floods Devastate Punjab, Sindh
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Nearly 4.3 million people have been evacuated and relocated to safer areas, including 2.7 million from Punjab and 1.6 million from Sindh, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Monday.
In a statement. NDMA urged residents in vulnerable zones to cooperate with evacuation teams and follow official instructions when returning from temporary shelters.
Citizens are advised to avoid all non-essential travel in flood-hit areas as rescue and relief operations continue.
The authority emphasised the importance of preparedness, recommending that residents keep emergency kits stocked with water, food, and essential medicines, secure important documents, and use the NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time updates and guidance.
Under the prime minister’s directive, NDMA is coordinating all rescue and relief efforts. The National Emergencies Operation Center is fully functional around the clock and maintains continuous communication with both civil and military institutions.
According to NDMA’s latest report, the floodwave at Guddu Barrage is expected to reach Sukkur Barrage within the next two to three days and Kotri Barrage between September 24 and 26.
Inflow at Kotri is anticipated to range between 400,000 and 445,000 cusecs.
Water levels in the River Chenab at Trimmu and upstream areas including Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad are gradually receding, with flows returning to normal. However, Panjnad remains in high flood with a discharge of 308,000 cusecs.
Severe flood conditions persist in South Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Alipur, Sitpur, Liaqatpur, Uch Sharif, and Ahmadpur Sharqia.
Meanwhile, floodwaters are steadily receding in Kasur, Okara, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar.
The River Ravi remains normal except at Ganda Singh, where a flow of 108,000 cusecs is being recorded. The overall situation in the River Sutlej is stable, with flows of 89,000 cusecs at Sulemanki and 83,000 cusecs at Head islam.
NDMA reports that water flow in the Indus River is stable at Tarbela and Taunsa, while flood conditions continue at Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages.
Guddu Barrage is experiencing a high flood with a discharge of 635,000 cusecs.
Sukkur Barrage is under medium flood conditions with 538,000 cusecs, and Kotri Barrage is facing a low flood with 278,000 cusecs.
Recent Stories
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB
Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat
Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball
ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis
Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustainable urban development
UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day
Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away
Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 bill ..
Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable global Direct-to-Device servic ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ambassador Rahim meets Qatar Ambassador to EU4 minutes ago
-
Nearly 4.3 million evacuated to safety as floods devastate Punjab, Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Six truckloads of ration bags dispatched to Alipur14 minutes ago
-
Flood victims struggle as pump prices soar, but communities share to endure14 minutes ago
-
Chairman PEC announces reforms for engineering graduates at UAJK24 minutes ago
-
Leopard captured in lower Galiyat after attacking livestock34 minutes ago
-
Dera’s livestock department holds awareness session34 minutes ago
-
Special envoy for ISC meets Ambassador of Jordan34 minutes ago
-
PM to be presented report on Green Line to purchase more new buses for Karachi: Raja Ansari34 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign begins in Tank amid strict security44 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, hashish recovered44 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers arrested54 minutes ago