Open Menu

Nearly 4.3 Million Evacuated To Safety As Floods Devastate Punjab, Sindh

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Nearly 4.3 million evacuated to safety as floods devastate Punjab, Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Nearly 4.3 million people have been evacuated and relocated to safer areas, including 2.7 million from Punjab and 1.6 million from Sindh, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Monday.

In a statement. NDMA urged residents in vulnerable zones to cooperate with evacuation teams and follow official instructions when returning from temporary shelters.

Citizens are advised to avoid all non-essential travel in flood-hit areas as rescue and relief operations continue.

The authority emphasised the importance of preparedness, recommending that residents keep emergency kits stocked with water, food, and essential medicines, secure important documents, and use the NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time updates and guidance.

Under the prime minister’s directive, NDMA is coordinating all rescue and relief efforts. The National Emergencies Operation Center is fully functional around the clock and maintains continuous communication with both civil and military institutions.

According to NDMA’s latest report, the floodwave at Guddu Barrage is expected to reach Sukkur Barrage within the next two to three days and Kotri Barrage between September 24 and 26.

Inflow at Kotri is anticipated to range between 400,000 and 445,000 cusecs.

Water levels in the River Chenab at Trimmu and upstream areas including Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad are gradually receding, with flows returning to normal. However, Panjnad remains in high flood with a discharge of 308,000 cusecs.

Severe flood conditions persist in South Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Alipur, Sitpur, Liaqatpur, Uch Sharif, and Ahmadpur Sharqia.

Meanwhile, floodwaters are steadily receding in Kasur, Okara, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar.

The River Ravi remains normal except at Ganda Singh, where a flow of 108,000 cusecs is being recorded. The overall situation in the River Sutlej is stable, with flows of 89,000 cusecs at Sulemanki and 83,000 cusecs at Head islam.

NDMA reports that water flow in the Indus River is stable at Tarbela and Taunsa, while flood conditions continue at Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages.

Guddu Barrage is experiencing a high flood with a discharge of 635,000 cusecs.

Sukkur Barrage is under medium flood conditions with 538,000 cusecs, and Kotri Barrage is facing a low flood with 278,000 cusecs.

Recent Stories

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next ..

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months

14 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperatio ..

TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media

1 hour ago
 Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Heari ..

Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB

1 hour ago
 Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 7 ..

Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real ..

Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball

2 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM

ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM

2 hours ago
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis

2 hours ago
 Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustai ..

Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustainable urban development

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother U ..

Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away

2 hours ago
 Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationa ..

Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 bill ..

3 hours ago
 Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable ..

Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable global Direct-to-Device servic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan